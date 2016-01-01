REVEALED: Winner of the Architectural Photography Awards 2017

Terrence Zhang from China is this year’s winner of the Architectural Photography Awards

The overall winner of the Architectural Photography Award is Terrence Zhang from China who had the highest scoring image overall with his photo of the Swimming Pool, New Campus of Tianjin University, China by Atelier Li Xinggang:

Terrence was announced as the winner at the Gala Dinner of the World Architecture Festival in Berlin on Friday 17th November. The award was accepted on behalf of Terrence by Yintong Betser, CEO of Image+Space and Ulrike Stotmeister, member of the Stotmeister family.

The experience of architecture for the majority of people is via images. The architecture itself is the focus and the image regarded only as the medium. The Architectural Photography Awards aims to put the focus onto the skill and creativity of the photographer.